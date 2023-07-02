Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio to 'Deputy CM, Maharashtra'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has changed his Twitter bio to 'Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra'. The change in bio comes following his sudden swearing-in as Deputy CM of the state on Sunday (July 2).

Pawar, who is the nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar and the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, splintered the NCP and took oath to serve as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra under the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis administration.

Ajit Pawar resigned his post from the NCP and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance with eight other MLAs of the party. A large number of Ajit Pawar supporters cheered for the new deputy chief minister as he took oath.

Along with Pawar, eight MLAs also took oath. They are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil.

Double-engine govt now triple engine: Maharashtra CM

Responding to media queries on the sudden development in Maharashtra politics, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated, "Now we have one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra."