Ajit Pawar Claims Sharad Pawar Indulged In Double Game In 2014, Asks Him To Retire

Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar on Wednesday (July 5) held a parallel show of strength in Mumbai to show who controls the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Both the camps launched scathing attacks on each other amid the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while addressing the meeting at the Mumbai Education Trust (MET) Bandra claimed Sharad Pawar was playing a double game. He claimed that the NCP was in favour of supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 but decided against it later. He added that another attempt was made in 2017 but the senior Pawar didn't want to have a coalition with the Shiv Sena but then did the same in 2019 by forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Ajit Pawar takes on Sharad Pawar

"In 2014, when election results were about to come, we (NCP) decided to join hands with BJP and support them from outside. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had offered the proposal for the NCP-BJP alliance. Praful Patel had announced that we will give support to BJP from outside. We were asked to go to the swearing-in ceremony at Wankhede in 2014 when Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the CM of Maharashtra. If we were not supposed to join them, then why were we asked to attend the ceremony? What was the plan then? You should think about it," he stated while targeting Sharad Pawar.

He further asserted that in 2017, the NCP once again tried to join hands with the BJP following a meeting at Varsha Bungalow, but the latter decided to stay with Shiv Sena. The meeting with the BJP was attended by Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patel and others after orders from the senior NCP leaders, claimed Ajit Pawar. He added that there were discussions about cabinet portfolios and guardian ministers too but the NCP stepped back.

Ajit Pawar stated that the reason for the withdrawal was Sharad Pawar calling Shiv Sena a communal party. "In 2019, we were asked to join hands with Shiv Sena. In 2017, Sharad Pawar termed Shiv Sena as a communal party. What changed in 2019 then?" What was the miracle that transformed Shiv Sena so much that you befriended IT within the span of 2 years?"

Ajit advises Sharad Pawar to retire

He also took a dig at Sharad Pawar’s age and wondered if it was not the time for him to hang up his boots and move out of public life. “Are you ever going to stop anywhere in life? I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...but you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60. BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings...The other day, he went to YB Chavan Memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?.. Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life."

At the same time, another public meeting of Sharad Pawar was underway where NCP Working President Supriya Sule lashed out at Ajit Pawar for his remarks "Disrespect us, but not our father (Sharad Pawar). This fight is against the BJP government. BJP is the most corrupt party in the country,” she stated. Sule also asserted that the original NCP is with Sharad Pawar and the original symbol will remain with it.