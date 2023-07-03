Ajit Pawar Claims Support Of 35 MLAs, 7 More Likely To Join Today: Sources

Maharashtra's newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday chaired a crucial meeting with leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at his residence following the poliltical storm in the state after the disgruntled nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar stepped down as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharastra Assembly and openly revolted against his uncle splitting the NCP in half. Ajit Pawar was appointed the Maharashtra DyCM - a role he would share with Devendra Fadnavis - on Sunday after he, along with eight other NCP MLAs, defected to the Eknath Shinde government.

Ajit Pawar garners support of 35 MLAs

Top NCP sources told Republic Media Network on Monday that Ajit Pawar had secured the support of 35 MLAs at the crucial meet he chaired earlier in the day. The sources added that seven other MLAs will be joining the his camp later in the day.

The meeting also discussed portfolios for the nine ministers and deliberations would be held later with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devedenra Fadnavis to finalise their allocation, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Jayant Patil of the NCP told the media that his party had moved the disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and his eight MLAs to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Patil added that an e-mail had also been sent to the Election Commission informing the agency that the rank and file of the NCP was in favour of party chief Sharad Pawar.

Amid the high-voltage political development in Maharashtra, the NCP president, Sharad Pawar, visited the memorial of his mentor and Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad and paid floral tributes to him. The 82-year-old leader's visit to the late Chavan's memorial on the occasion of Guru Purnima is being seen as a show of strength.

Sharad Pawar on Sunday had said that he was undeterred by his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion and would start afresh by going among the people.