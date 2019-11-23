Ajit Pawar Comments After Swearing-in As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

NCP's Ajit Pawar has become the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra as he swore in after Devendra Fadnavis's swearing-in as Chief Minister. In a massive political twist, NCP's Ajit Pawar changed his allegiance overnight and allied with BJP to form the government. Till yesterday, events pointed out that Uddhav Thackeray was expected to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar after swearing-in said that he formed an alliance with the BJP because the state of Maharashtra was under president's rule and he wanted the state to have a government at the soonest so that the state's important issues could be addressed.