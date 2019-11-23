The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ajit Pawar Comments After Swearing-in As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Politics

NCP's Ajit Pawar has become the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra as he swore-in after Devendra Fadnavis's swearing-in as Chief Minister.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

NCP's Ajit Pawar has become the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra as he swore in after Devendra Fadnavis's swearing-in as Chief Minister. In a massive political twist, NCP's Ajit Pawar changed his allegiance overnight and allied with BJP to form the government. Till yesterday, events pointed out that Uddhav Thackeray was expected to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar after swearing-in said that he formed an alliance with the BJP because the state of Maharashtra was under president's rule and he wanted the state to have a government at the soonest so that the state's important issues could be addressed. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG