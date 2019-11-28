Ajit Pawar Confirms, 'I Will Not Take Oath Today, Only 6 Ministers Will Take Oath With CM'

Amid the confusion over the Deputy CM post, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday has confirmed that he will not take oath during today's ceremony while talking to reporters. He further confirmed that NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil will be sworn-in as ministers. NCP is yet undecided on who will be the Deputy CM. Pawar has stated that no Deputy CM will take oath today as it is still under discussion.

"The Maharashtra cabinet expansion will be done after the floor test is over. Today, only the Chief Minister and six cabinet ministers will take oath. I am not taking oath today. I don't know who from Congress is taking oath, but from NCP our state president Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal will take oath," he said.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that Ajit Pawar may become the Dy CM but he will not take the oath along with Thackeray. Moreover, Ajit Pawar had switched off his phone was unreachable earlier in the day. The alliance has decided that while NCP will get the Deputy CM post, Congress will get the Speaker post, as stated by NCP leader Praful Patel.

Ajit Pawar welcomed into folds of NCP

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar who was welcomed back into the NCP camp after his rebellion was seen attending the NCP meeting on Wednesday. He also shared a photo 'guiding NCP MLAs', while Nawab Malik tweeted a forgiveness poem on NCP. Ajit Pawar was welcomed warmly in the morning by cousin Supriya Sule as he took oath as an MLA - a day after he resigned as Deputy CM leading to the fall of the Fadnavis govt. Sources had reported that Ajit Pawar is likely to be picked as NCP's choice for Deputy CM.

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Maha tussle

Almost a month after elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress) and is now forming the government with Sena.