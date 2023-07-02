Ajit Pawar Declares He Has Majority Of NCP MLAs, Will Contest Elections With Party Symbol

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, after joining Shinde-Fadnavis government addressed a press conference on Sunday. While Addressing the press conference he told the media that he has the support of a majority of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs and he will contest the elections on the party symbol and party name.

"We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

He also said if the NCP can ally with the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) then why it cannot go with the BJP on the agenda of development. Pawar also stated that we will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision. Pawar claimed during the press conference that he has the support of all the MLAs, and the party is with them.

"Ajit Pawar decided to support our alliance. Now our strength has increased from 170 to 210. 40 MLAs of (NCP) are coming," said, Shinde faction minister, Uday Samant.

Ajit Pawar vertically splits NCP

Ajit Pawar, the NCP's top leader, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday as deputy chief minister, causing a vertical split within the party. This oath taking ceremony is the fourth oath-taking ceremony in a series of oath ceremonies at Maharashtra's stately Raj Bhavan since 2019 elections.

At the event held in the Raj Bhawan, Governor Ramesh Bais swore Ajit Pawar in as the deputy chief minister, and eight other NCP leaders took the oath of office as state ministers.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil, and Sanjay Bansode were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Rahul Narwekar, the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, who was at the Raj Bhawan, announced that Ajit Pawar had submitted his resignation as the Lower House's leader of opposition (LoP) and that he had accepted it.

Praful Patel, the working president of the NCP, and deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal were also in attendance at the Raj Bhawan.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the president of the Maharashtra BJP, asserted that 40 of the NCP's 53 legislators supported the state government.

The 288-member Mahrashtra state Assembly will go into elections next year.

(With Agency inputs)