Ajit Pawar Declares Support For Uddhav In MVA Govt; 'Shinde Camp Is Sena's Internal Issue'

After speculations over the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) mulling over exiting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on June 23 declared that the Sharad Pawar-led party will remain a part of the MVA alliance, further urging all the MLAs to work in sync. He also stated that the rebel MLAs backing Eknath Shinde is Shiv Sena's internal issue, and the party will look into it, reiterating that NCP continues to support Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

While briefing the media, the Deputy CM said, "MVA will stay for five years. It's our stand. We have always been there for the MLAs. We have addressed all their questions. Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, and myself have been addressing the issues. The government will stay stable. All the MLAs should work in sync. I have not interfered in the working of the MLAs."

After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut earlier conceded that if the MLAs return and have a face-to-face communication with them, the party may mull exiting MVA, the NCP leader said, "I will call CM and ask him why Sanjay Raut made such a statement. Did Raut give this statement only to bring back the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena? I will discuss with CM over Sanjay Raut's statement."

'NCP stands with Uddhav': Ajit Pawar

Reiterating NCP's support to the MVA, Pawar said, "We stand in union with Uddhav Thackeray till the end. As discussed in the meet, Uddhav should remain the CM, and will not step back. If there are any issues within the Sena, they should look into it. We support the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Reacting to the allegations of budget allocation by rebel MLAs, he responded, "Tribal fund, PWD, social justice goes to the respective ministers. I have no role in it."

When asked about the MVA's stand on Hindutva, the Deputy Chief Minister explained, "Congress and NCP have secular ideologies, but we decided to focus on the ideology that is good for the development of the state. This is how we have functioned so far. Uddhav was named as top 5 CMs."

Shinde Showcases Strength, Releases First Picture With MLAs

Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain."

For complete control, Shinde needs the support of just 37 MLAs, to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and avoid disqualification. Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have further revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognised as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With the strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (after appointing Bharat Gogawale on Wednesday) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face party action.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of 42 MLAs. 35 from Shiv Sena and seven independents. Bharat Gogavale, who was appointed as chief whip by the rebel legislators, said that more MLAs would join them.

In a Facebook live address on Wednesday, Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. On June 22 night, CM Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move back into 'Matoshree'.

