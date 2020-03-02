Ajit Pawar Defends U-turn On NCP's CAA-NPR Position, Assures People They Won't Be Hassled

A day after differing from the official NCP line on the CAA and NPR, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reiterated his stance that no one in the state would be affected. Speaking to the media on Monday, Pawar referred to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s assertion that no individual would be hassled by the CAA and NPR. Requesting everyone to keep faith in the government, he warned against any attempt to disturb the atmosphere by citing the precedents of other state assemblies passing a resolution against CAA and NPR.

Ajit Pawar remarked, "I keep reiterating that when we are working in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, no inconvenience will be meted out to any citizen of Maharashtra due to any such decision. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also taken a stance and assured that no one will be hassled. All of us are giving this assurance. That’s why you should keep faith in us. There should not be an attempt to disturb the atmosphere by pointing out that other states have passed a resolution. We will honour our promise. We will take care that any person in the state is not affected.”

Ajit Pawar calls for more awareness

On March 1, the Maharashtra Deputy CM asserted that the CAA and NPR would not take away anyone’s citizenship. He was addressing a one-day function of NCP workers in Mumbai. He contended that it was unnecessary to pass a resolution against the CAA and the NPR in the Maharashtra Assembly, disagreeing with the unanimous resolution passed in the Bihar Assembly. Maintaining that some people were spreading “false information” about CAA and NPR, he called for more awareness on this issue.

Divide in the MVA

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the uncle of Ajit Pawar has vehemently criticised the CAA, NPR, and NRC. When asked about Uddhav Thackeray’s pro-CAA and NPR position, he recalled that NCP had voted against the CAA in the Parliament. Moreover, Pawar revealed that his party would try to convince Uddhav Thackeray on changing his stance. Subsequently, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat made it clear that his party remained steadfast in its opposition to the CAA, NPR, and the NRC.

