Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday refuted that he stormed off the stage at the party's national convention in Delhi because he was not allowed to speak.

Addressing the reporters, NCP MLA from Maharashtra's Baramati, Ajit Pawar said, "No one stopped me from speaking. Due to paucity of time, several leaders including me did not speak. Not just me, Sunil Tatkare, Vandana Chavan and many others also did not speak. The media misrepresented it. I clarified it to Marathi media yesterday itself. Should I not even go to the restroom?"

Adding further the NCP leader who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra assembly said, "I am not sad, no one from our party is sad," ending the speculation on the rift in Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Ajit Pawar stormed off from party's national convention midway

The speculations of a rift in NCP took a centre stage after Ajit Pawar on Sunday stormed off from the party's national convention midway in front of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar who was present at the party's national convention in Delhi, left the stage shortly after party leader Jayant Patil was given the chance to speak before him, stirring rumours of a schism in the party.

The former deputy chief minister was not in his seat when NCP Member of Parliament (MP) Praful Patel said on stage that Ajit Pawar would speak before Sharad Pawar's concluding remark. Later, Patel revealed in front of party cadres who were chanting in favour of the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra that Ajit Pawar had excused himself to use the washroom and would return for the address.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in 2019, a rift in NCP emerged when Ajit Pawar extended support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Maharashtra, while the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress were still considering the alliance. As a result, on November 23, 2019, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took the oath of office as chief minister, with Ajit Pawar serving as his deputy. The two were sworn in at a ceremony early in the morning, but the government barely lasted for 80 hours.