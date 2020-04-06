'Crucial Phase': Ajit Pawar Distressed Over COVID-19 Spread; Urges People To Self-declare

In the thick of coronavirus, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Monday expressed distress over the situation, highlighting the fact that the virus is spreading among the front-line forces. This statement from Pawarc comes after Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital became the staggering epicenter in the city after a total of 30 doctors and medical staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the span of a week.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar stated the current scenario to be a crucial phase and further urged people to immediately contact the authorities if there are even the slightest of symptoms.

A crucial phase against Corona has begun. It is important for citizens with Corona or its symptoms to immediately contact the health authorities and not try to escape, so that we can defeat Corona at the earliest. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) April 6, 2020

Corona is now spreading among the front-line forces of health workers & police in the State. No. of positive cases are increasing by hundreds daily & the deaths are on a rise. The only way to stop this is to stay at home & contact health authorities immediately,if symptoms occur. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) April 6, 2020

This comes at a time when the healthcare professions are already facing dire situations, with rising criticism over the lack of provisions for protective medical gear to tackle the viral pandemic. The Congress on Saturday lambasted the government stating that the health professionals were 'risking their lives without proper care' amid the health crisis.

Wockhardt Hospital declared 'containment zone'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the hospital as a containment zone following the positive reports of 26 nurses and 4 doctors.

In the hospital, that has now been sealed now, no one will be allowed to leave or enter the premises unless all patients test negative for the novel virus twice consecutively. Currently, 270 medical staff members are put under quarantine at the hospital, with their samples undergoing testing. Wockhardt Hospital became the epicenter of the virus in Mumbai with a soar of 30 cases, thus taking the tally higher than most BMC wards in the city. Following the grim development, Republic sources informed that the patients currently being treated at Wockhardt Hospital will be moved out.

