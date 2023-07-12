Ajit Pawar In Delhi To Negotiate On Cabinet Portfolios, To Meet Top BJP Leaders

Maharashtra Deputy Chief M Ajit Pawar will soon hold a high-level meeting with top BJP leaders in New Delhi to discuss the cabinet expansion, which is expected soon, sources said. Republic has learnt that the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by CM Eknath Shinde has offered the Ministries of Energy and Revenue but the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar is firm on Home and Finance Ministries. Sources say that the NCP might bargain with the government since it is firm on the Home and Finance Ministries.

NCP-Shiv Sena differences causing delay in cabinet expansion?

On July 2, nine NCP MLAs including Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena government. While Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy CM, other MLAs were appointed ministers in the government. However, none of them have been allocated a portfolio. Sources say that there are some differences between the Shinde and Ajit factions which is causing the delay in the cabinet expansion.

According to sources, the Shinde faction is upset about the Ajit camp's desire for the Finance or Home Ministries which are with Devendra Fadnavis. In the past, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has accused Ajit Pawar of withholding funds and favouring NCP leaders when he led the Finance Ministry. A former Congress leader who joined the NDA recently told Republic that the NCP might not get the Finance Ministry due to this history.

Despite the speculations of a tussle between the two sides, NCP state President Sunil Tatkare recently told Republic that there is no enmity between the leaders. The same was claimed by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat said that his party now trusts Ajit Pawar. "We don't have any problems with Ajit Pawar as our CM is very competent to take the calls and do justice with his MLAs," Shirsat said.