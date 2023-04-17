Ajit Pawar Exploring Options? Shiv Sena Says Party Will Be Happy To Have Him

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant has said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar will be welcomed if he decides to work with his party or ally BJP. This response comes amid a buzz that Pawar is exploring options and could switch sides. "Ajit Dada is a senior leader, I don't find it appropriate to comment on him. But if he wants to come (work) with us then let him, it will be a matter of happiness," Samant said.

"I have worked with him (Pawar) for 20 years. But the final decision will be taken by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Shiv Sena is working under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and the BJP under Devendra Fadnavis, they have to take the decision on this. We will follow whatever Eknath Shinde says," he added. The Minister For Industries for Maharashtra reiterated that if Pawar decides to join either party, he would have to discuss it with the CM or the Deputy CM but he is welcome to do so.

Apart from Shiv Sena and BJP, the gates of the Republican Party of India (A) is also open for Pawar as party chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that he will be more than happy if the former Deputy CM joins him. "I will be more than happy if Ajit Pawar joins our party. If we get a chance for the CM's post, we will give that chance to him," Athawale said.

Ajit Pawar meets Eknath Shinde

Speculations about Pawar switching sides were rife after he met Shinde last week. However, NCP National Spokesperson Brij Mohan Srivastava told Republic that the meeting was only to discuss issues related to crop damage in the state due to unseasonal rains. "Ajit Pawar is the leader of the opposition in the assembly, and his meeting with Chief Minister Shinde or others today was only to address the government's inaction on various issues of the state," he said.