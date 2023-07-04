Ajit Pawar Felt Sidelined Within The NCP, Says Fadnavis Aide Girish Mahajan

NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Sunday, July 2, causing a vertical split within the Sharad Pawar-founded party. While the other eight were sworn in as ministers, Ajit Pawar was appointed deputy chief minister. A day after the oath-taking ceremony, Ajit Pawar along with Chagan Bhujbal met Devendra Fadnavis at his residence to discuss the power-sharing structure and portfolios of the newly sworn-in ministers of the NCP.

Close confidant of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Minister in Maharashtra government, Girish Mahajan, in conversation with Republic said that Ajit Pawar was extremely unhappy with Sharad Pawar’s decision to elevate Supriya Sule and felt sidelined within the party.”

When asked about the numbers which Ajit Pawar has with him, Mahajan stated, “Now there are around 30 MLAs with him but this number can reach upto 40 soon.”

Talking about the resentment in the party-workers in the NCP, Mahajan stated that, “There was a lot of resentment among the party workers due to Sharad Pawar’s decision. There is no question of Ajit Pawar going back this time. Last time, he made some mistakes but this time majority MLAs are with him.”

When asked about portfolio distribution after the NCP (Ajit faction) joined the government, Mahajan responded that it was up to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to decide and Fadnavis would decide for the BJP.

Mahajan also outlined cabinet berths for the ministers saying that there are enough seats in the government for newly accommodated ministers and 12-13 more ministers can be further added to the cabinet if there’s a need.

Sanjay Raut on Monday, July 3, said that Eknath Shinde going to lose his chair as Shinde alongwith 16 MLAs of his faction are going to be disqualified.

When asked about Raut’s statement, Girish stated, “Sanjay Raut ji has something to say everyday, people don't even trust him. Sanjay Raut ji can say whatever comes to his mind, he has full right, we don't take him too seriously.”

Alleging that Raut is the reason for the state of Shiv Sena and NCP today, Mahajan said, “Because of him (Raut), the entire Shiv Sena collapsed, I would say that he has a big hand in sinking the NCP as well. You see, Pawar saheb used to listen to him and Uddhav also used to listen to him and you are seeing what is the condition of both the parties today.”

NCP seeks disqualification of MLAs

The nine MLAs who were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, on the other hand, are the subject of a disqualification petition that the NCP has filed. According to NCP leader Jayant Patil, the petition was forwarded to Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar via email and WhatsApp.

Jayant Patil claimed that the nine MLAs who took the oath of office to join the Shinde cabinet were in fact ineligible from the minute they did so.

NCP leader, Supriya Sule, stated that Ajit Pawar and she will continue to maintain the same tie as brother and sister as they have always enjoyed.

Ajit Pawar is alleged to have been troubled by Supriya Sule's elevation to working president of the NCP to the point that he chose to change sides. Sule was asked during a press conference if she believed that the uprising within the ranks was a result of her failure to fulfil her role as one of the party's working presidents. She responded, "You can say that if that makes you feel happy."