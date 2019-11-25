Ajit Pawar Gheraoed By NCP Netas In Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan After Taking Dy CM's Office

Amid the ongoing political flux in Maharashtra, NCP leaders entered the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday to appeal to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to return to the party fold. At present, it seems that the Deputy CM is holding his ground and is seemingly not budging from his stance. Ajit Pawar on Sunday, in a tweet where he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter congratulating him and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had stated that "We will ensure a stable government that will work for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra." Fadnavis took charge as CM on Monday, as did Ajit Pawar as deputy CM.

Ajit Pawar refused to talk to senior NCP leaders

After taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

After NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare, on Sunday, came to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at his brother, Sriniwas Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar refused to speak to any senior NCP leader, including Praful Patel or Supriya Sule. Ajit Pawar, who had gone underground on Saturday after swearing-in as the Deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, returned to his private residence in Mumbai's Churchgate, early on Sunday. Photographs accessed by Republic Media Network showed Ajit Pawar meeting with NCP leaders on the morning of Sunday, giving a clue as to his status within the party. Following that,

Jayant Patil, who took over as NCP Legislature party chief after Ajit Pawar was stripped of the position, submitted a list of NCP MLAs to the Maharashtra Governor in which Ajit Pawar was mentioned. Patil did this before going to Pawar's residence in an effort to convince him. The effort didn't cut the mustard as Ajit Pawar made his stance evident on Twitter.

Ajit Pawar's decision

In the midst of a Pawar power play, sources have informed that Ajit Pawar rebelled over the position of Deputy Chief Minister. NCP's Baramati MLA was reportedly angry with NCP chief and his uncle, Sharad Pawar over the post of Deputy Chief Minister, hence sidestepped his party to back BJP's Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Ajit Pawar was reportedly of the understanding that the NCP chief was in favour of Jayant Patil over him for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Ajit Pawar taking oath the Devendra Fadnavis has set the state on a political roller-coaster which has now reached the Supreme Court, which will pronounce its order on multiple developments, including perhaps on a floor test, on Tuesday.

