Post-meeting With Shivaji's Descendant, Ajit Pawar Gives Assurance On Future Of 'SARTHI'

In the wake of protests, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Thursday gave an assurance that 'SARTHI' shall not be shut down. The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), a non-profit company was established in 2019 by the then Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government. It focuses on policy advocacy, training, etc. for the socio-economic and educational development of the Maratha, Kunbi communities, and the families dependent on agriculture.

Announcing Rs. 8 crore for the institute, Pawar stressed that its autonomy would remain intact. This development came after he met representatives of the Maratha community led by Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati at the state secretariat in Mumbai. His cabinet colleagues Nawab Malik and Vijay Wadettiwar were also present in the meeting.

Ajit Pawar remarked, "I am telling on behalf of the government that no matter what, SARTHI will not be closed down. We are giving funds of Rs 8 crore to SARTHI..Its autonomy will remain intact."

On this occasion, the BJP MP welcomed the assurance given by the Maharashtra Deputy CM. He recalled that the legacy of Shahu Maharaj, after whom the non-profit government company is named. Sambhaji Chhatrapati maintained that the Maratha community wanted SARTHI to remain autonomous.

BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati said, "Pawar saheb told us that the institute is in the name of Shahu Maharaj and it will not be allowed to shut down." He added, "Pawar saheb should pay attention to the matters raised (before him) personally...We only want it to remain autonomous and turn out to be a memorial of Shahu Maharaj in a true sense."

MVA govt accused of creating hurdles

Multiple organizations espousing the cause of the Maratha community have alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was "creating hurdles" in the functioning of SARTHI. They claimed that the state government intended to close it down. Recently, Maharashtra Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar offered to relinquish his charge of SARTHI after being allegedly targeted on account of his caste. He mentioned that he would request Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hand over the responsibility of SARTHI to some other Minister to “avoid further politics”.

(With PTI inputs)