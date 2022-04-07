Ajit Pawar Slams AIMIM Leader For Giving Communal Angle In PM Modi-Sharad Pawar Talks

On Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attempted a dig at All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel for giving a communal angle to the recent discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar by stating that some people spread hatred in society to further their political interests.

"Some political parties want to create hatred': Ajit Pawar

Targeting Jaleel, Ajit Pawar said, "Some political parties want to create hatred in society for their own selfish reasons. Their job is to give everything a Hindu-Muslim angle." He said Sharad Pawar briefed him and Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil about the discussion he had with PM Modi. "They discussed many topics. He told us what he thought was right for us to know."

PM Modi and Sharad Pawar met on Wednesday in Parliament building where the NCP veteran expressed concern about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. After the meeting with PM Modi, Sharad Pawar said, "It is our duty to bring to the Prime Minister's notice the injustice being done to a journalist and a senior Parliamentarian."

Reacting to the meeting, AIMIM leader Jaleel took to Twitter and wrote, "Discussed only Sanjay Raut? Why? Did you feel the urgency to discuss this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when your own party's minister Nawab Malik was arrested? Or is Sanjay Raut more precious than Nawab! You have your own games to play." It is pertinent to note that Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 in relation to a money-laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Ajit Pawar on MSRTC strike: 'Workers are being misled'

Additionally, on Thursday, Ajit Pawar also spoke about the ongoing strike of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers. He said, "MSRTC workers are being misled. We have repeatedly requested them to go back to work. Transport Minister Anil Parab met workers and requested them to return to work but they didn't. Now High Court has asked them to return to work."

MSRTC staff members have been agitating since late October last year. They have been demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.