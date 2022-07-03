Ajit Pawar Lauds Newly Elected Maha Speaker Rahul Narwekar; 'You Will Do A Great Job'

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday congratulated BJP's Rahul Narwekar after he took charge as the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker. This came after Narwekar bagged 164 votes in the Assembly defeating Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi in the Speaker's election.

Addressing the Assembly, the senior NCP leader, Pawar, called it a "matter of huge honour and pride" and added that Nana Patole had resigned and Narhari Zirwal had taken on the responsibility as the Deputy Speaker.

Appreciating Narwekar for his hard work and experience, Pawar said, "Whatever work that you do, should be done independently. You have experience and I have seen you closely. You are a hard worker, have knowledge of various fields, and know multiple languages as well. You also have the experience of Vidhan Parishad. I know you will do a great job and there is no doubt about it.

Pawar also spoke about Narwekar's previous associations with the Shiv Sena and the NCP and said that he is expected to do all the work by abiding by all the rules and laws. "You should see that no injustice would happen to others. Once again, I extend my best wishes to Rahul Narwekar", he added.

The NCP leader also noted that the Shiv Sena rebel group's spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar is 'also a good spokesperson' further adding that he has also made huge progress.

Maharashtra was in shock after Eknath Shinde was announced CM: Ajit Pawar

During his address in the Assembly, NCP leader Ajit Pawar claimed that the decision of making Eknath Shinde the new chief minister took the entire Maharashtra by shock.

Remarking that there was a 'pin drop silence', he added that many BJP workers cried and were shocked thinking about what has happened.

"There was a pin drop silence in BJP when they came to know that Eknath Shinde will become the chief minister of Maharashtra. I want to question all the 105 BJP MLAs, are you really satisfied with what has happened? If Eknath Shinde would have come to me and whispered in my ears saying that he wants to become the CM for the next 2.5 years, I would have requested Uddhav Thackeray to give you the seat," he added.

(Image: Republic/@Rahul Narwekar/Facebook)