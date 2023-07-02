Ajit Pawar Lavishes Praise On PM Modi: ‘Show Me One Oppn Leader Who Puts Nation First'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday (July 2) praised PM Modi’s leadership by stating that, “Everyone might have witnessed the past 9 years. Under PM Modi’s leadership work has been done.” The statement was made after the Nationalist Congress Party's senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as CM Eknath Shinde's second deputy. Senior NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal were among the eight leaders to take oath as ministers in the Shinde cabinet.

“Earlier the time was different. You must have witnessed the past 9 years. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership work has been done. And now the global leaders too recognise us. Show me one opposition leader who thinks about the nation and not their personal interests. Show me one opposition leader who puts the nation ahead of own interests,” said the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar lavishing praise on PM Modi after joining NDA.

NCP to fight impending polls with BJP

Maintaining that there was no split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he said they would contest all the future elections on the NCP's name and symbol.

All the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government, Pawar said.

Defending his decision to share power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "If we can go with the Shiv Sena, then we can go with the BJP as well. The same thing happened in Nagaland as well." "Overall and comprehensive development was taken into account. We have a vast experience of the administration, we can utilise it for the good," he said.

The cabinet portfolios will be announced in a couple of days and we will immediately start working on it, Pawar said.

(with added inputs from PTI)