Ajit Pawar Leaves For Delhi With Portfolio Demands; Will BJP-Shiv Sena Give In?

Following a few inconclusive meetings over the portfolio distributions and delayed cabinet expansion in the Maharashtra government, the undeterred Ajit Pawar reportedly left for Delhi to meet the top Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders, on July 12. The junior Pawar, who is firm on his demand for the Finance Minister's post took the step after three to four of his meetings with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis didn't yield any result. Ajit Pawar has been demanding the Finance Ministry but CM Shinde has refused to hand it over to Ajit Pawar, over the request of Shiv Sena MLAs.

Ajit Pawar leaves for Delhi for a dialogue with BJP top brass

Irate over the failed attempts to strike a dialogue, now Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel have left for Delhi to meet the senior leadership of the BJP. Ajit Pawar is all set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda. Maharashtra CM Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis are also likely to join him in the national capital.

NCP State President Sunil Tatkare said, "There is no dispute within the coalition government, these are speculations that are being spread through media. We are in the government to work unitedly, there could be delays in the expansion as it is a time-taking process but there's no dispute within the government hence by tomorrow evening, the cabinet expansion may take place. Since Mr. Ajit Pawar has taken oath, he hasn't been to Delhi. Hence he is visiting Delhi, the decision over cabinet and guardian minister post will be taken by the CM and we are committed to working unitedly for the people."

A source informed Republic Media Network that there is consistent demand from Ajit Pawar over the post of Finance Minister. "The final Decision will be taken by the senior leadership of BJP in Delhi. Most likely CM Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis will also be present in the meeting."

It’s been more than 10 days since nine NCP MLAs including Ajit Pawar have been without portfolios after breaking away from the Sharad Pawar-led party and joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government. The monsoon session of the Maharashtra assembly will begin in five days which is why Ajit Pawar is putting pressure on Shinde to announce the portfolios. But for the CM, the expansion of the cabinet is the priority as Shiv Sena and BJP MLAs have been waiting for the past year to get cabinet berths.