Ajit Pawar Likely To Get Finance, Chhagan Bhujbal OBC Welfare; Check List

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra on Sunday (July 2), is likely to get the finance ministry. According to the tentative list of portfolios to be allocated to the newly inducted ministers of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party faction, Chhagan Bhujbal may get OBC Welfare Ministry.

According to the list accessed by Republic, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif could get Parliamentary Affairs and Waqf and Labour Welfare portfolios, respectively. Dharmarao Atram is likely to get Tribal Development while the Woman and Child Development ministry might go to Aditi Tatkare, sources said.

Dhananjay Munde and Sanjay Bhansore are likely to get Social Welfare, and Sports and Youth welfare portfolios, respectively. The Food and Civil Supplies ministry may go to Anil Patil. The ministries were decided in the first cabinet meeting which was attended by Ajit Pawar and his colleagues from NCP in the Mantralaya.

Key meeting of NCP camps on Wednesday

The development comes a day ahead of key meetings by the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively. NCP president Sharad Pawar has called a meeting at 1 pm on Wednesday while the Ajit Pawar camp will meet at 11 am.

Ajit Pawar also inaugurated a new NCP party office and claimed that the entire party was on his side. "The country is marching ahead under his (Modi's) leadership. We have joined the government to support him. There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him,” Ajit Pawar said while inaugurating his faction's new office in south Mumbai.

He said that his faction has decided to work together with the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government. When asked if some members of the Shinde group are unhappy over his inclusion in the ministry, he said, "There is no question of disgruntlement."