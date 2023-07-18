Ajit Pawar Meets Sharad Pawar For 3rd Consecutive Day, Raises Speculations Of NCP Unity

Amidst the rift within the Nationalist Congress Party, working president Praful Patel and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister again met party founder Sharad Pawar on Monday at YB Chavan Centre and urged him to keep NCP united. This is the third meeting of both uncle and nephew after the party split into two factions.

After the meeting, Praful Patel reiterated, "Today, Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare, and I met Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre. We again requested him to keep NCP united, and he listened to us but did not say anything about it."

The party split into two factions after Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In the recent cabinet expansion that was held on Friday, he got the Ministries of Finance and Planning.

The second meeting of Ajit and Sharad Pawar

On July 16, Ajit Pawar, along with his camp leaders including Praful Patel and other NCP MLAs Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil, held a meeting with party supremo Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre.

Praful Patel said, "Today, we met our leader Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre. All the leaders were having a meeting at Ajit Dada's residence. We came to know that Sharad Pawar reached here for a meeting, so without informing him, we reached here. We sought the blessings of respected Sharad Pawar today. We requested Pawar Saheb that NCP should stay united and asked him to think about this. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction. He listened to us, and after that, we left the centre."

Ajit Pawar visits aunt

On July 14, the Deputy CM paid a visit to Silver Oak, the residence of Sharad Pawar to meet his aunt, Pratibha Pawar, who recently underwent surgery.

Post meeting, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare from the Ajit Pawar faction said, "The whole of Maharashtra knows how the Pawar family is intact. It has nothing to do with politics. No matter what happens, the Pawar family is together. We don't need to speculate anything over it. Ajit Pawar is very close to her aunt and he treats her as a mother. He went there to check on her health and take blessings of his uncle and aunt."

Nephew to attend NDA meet, uncle to be present in opposition meet

Meanwhile, Praful Patel said that he and Ajit will be attending the NDA meeting scheduled to be held in Delhi on July 18, whereas Sharad Pawar is going to attend the opposition meeting that is getting organised by the Congress on the same day.