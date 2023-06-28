NCP Ignoring Ajit Pawar? Neta Missing From Key Meet In Delhi; BJP Raises Questions

After the recent changes in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) organisational posts, this is the first NCP executive meeting called by its National president Sharad Pawar in the national capital, where representatives from the frontal organisation were also present. Before this meeting started, controversy erupted as Ajit Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, was missing from the conference and on the poster.

The representatives from the party stated that it is a National meeting so Ajit Pawar is not needed to be present in the meeting, and that he is presently in Maharashtra attending the Asha Devi event.

While this meeting is said to be important before the parliament session and after the Patna opposition unity meeting, Sharad Pawar holds this first formal meeting with its party working presidents Supriya Sule and Praful Patel.

Sources tell Republic Media Network that this meeting will start with an address from the working president and will go on with youth, woman and minority wing giving their presentations on certain issues.

When asked about issues like Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Manipur, sources from the meeting revealed that UCC and Manipur will be discussed by National President Sharad Pawar only during his address at last. Also, he will guide NCP leaders to the party line ahead of the Parliament session on different issues.

BJP on Ajit Pawar missing from Poster

BJP leader Tom Vadakkan took a dig at the NCP meeting, and said that Ajit Pawar is a root-level karyakarta (worker) and strong leader in NCP. ''Neglecting him from the party meeting poster is a sign of unhealthy politics,'' he asserted.

''NCP has indulged in this as they also didn't give any important folio to Ajit Pawar in the organisation, even after he appealed to Sharad Pawar that he wants to work for the organisation,'' the BJP leader said.

'Poster controversy is what BJP comes up with due to lack of issues...': NCP

Republic Media Network spoke to NCP leader Clyde Crasto on Ajit Pawar's picture missing from the poster.

The NCP leader said, "This is a strategy meeting as well as an internal meet of the party and poster controversy is what BJP comes up with as lack of issues to target us."

"I suggest BJP should do what they preach because unhealthy politics happens in BJP not in NCP. I will prove this with examples- Devendra Fadnavis was recently missing from a BJP advertisement in Maharashtra, isn't this a sign of unhealthy politics? There was another instance where Fadnavis was sidelined during the PM event. I believe BJP should refrain from preaching to us about unhealthy politics in the party" he added.

Speaking to Republic TV, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapse also said, "This is an internal party meeting, Ajit Pawar's absence is a petty issue that BJP has come up with. It should not be politicised as Ajit Pawar is doing his own duties in Maharashtra."

Tapse further said that Manipur violence is the issue our party is speaking on because till now the government has been incapable of handling Manipur. Our National President will address all party representatives on all pressing issues.