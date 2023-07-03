Ajit Pawar My Elder Brother, NCP Not Family-run Party: Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule, one of the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said the differences between Ajit Pawar and her are professional and not personal. Sule was speaking at a press conference that began a little before midnight on Sunday and went on well after midnight. Sule, daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, said Ajit Pawar is still her brother and within a democratic party people are allowed to have different opinions on different things.

Asked if she was upset with Ajit Pawar, the NCP leader said there is no hate against anyone in the party. Supriya Sule's remarks came amid reports that some MLAs who were present at Raj Bhawan when Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra are still in touch with Sharad Pawar and his aides and may come back to the party.

On the other hand, NCP has already moved a disqualification petition against the nine MLAs who were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. The petition is said to have been sent to Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar over e-mail and WhatsApp, according to NCP leader Jayant Patil.

According to Jayant Patil, the nine MLAs who were sworn in to the Shinde cabinet were technically disqualified the moment they took oath.

Supriya Sule, whose elevation as NCP working president is said to have troubled Ajit Pawar to the extent that he decided to switch sides, also said that Ajit Pawar and she will continue to share the same bond as brother and sister as they have always shared. Asked if she thought the rebellion within ranks was her failure as one of the party's working presidents, Sule said, "You can say that if that makes you feel happy."

Supriya Sule also stressed on the fact that the party is going to go "back to the people" and Sharad Pawar is going to lead the charge in that effort.

When asked what she felt about Ajit Pawar being effusive in his praise of Narendra Modi, Sule said, "I think it's a democratic country, and in a democracy everybody has a right to opinion, what’s wrong in that, that’s something he feels.”