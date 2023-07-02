Last Updated:

Ajit Pawar Now In Shinde Camp: Full List Of Leaders Who Split NCP

Ajit Pawar took oath in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

Isha Bhandari
NCP splits: Ajit takes oath as Maharashtra's second CM. (Credit: ANI)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, joined the Shinde - Fadnavis government as the deputy chief minister on Sunday, (June 2). Along with the leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, a total of nine NCP MLAs took oath as ministers in Raj Bhawan. Pawar took oath in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier, Pawar had a meeting with a few party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. Later, he arrived at Raj Bhawan, the location of the swearing-in ceremony. 

This is Ajit Pawar's second time collaborating with the NDA during the current term. He had also taken the oath with Fadnavis in 2019, but Sharad Pawar abruptly withdrew, making it difficult for him to win over MLAs. 

The ministers with former NCP leader are as follows

  1. Chhagan Bhujbal
  2. Dilip Walse Patil 
  3. Hasan Mushrif 
  4. Dhananjay Munde 
  5. Dhamaramrao Aatram 
  6. Aditi Tatkare
  7. Sanjay Bansode
  8. Anil Patil
