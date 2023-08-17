Last Updated:

Ajit Pawar, Other Ministers Meet Ex-Maha Minister Nawab Malik To Inquire About His Health

Earlier, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, leaders supporting the Ajit Pawar faction, met former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday (August 15).

Megha Rawat
Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with state ministers visited Nawab Malik on Wednesday | Image: PTI


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with state ministers Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif visited former minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday, August 16 at his residence at Kurla in Mumbai, days after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in a money laundering case. 

Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Deshmukh, who belong to two different factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also met Nawab Malik. Ajit Pawar inquired about his health. Earlier, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, leaders supporting the Ajit Pawar faction, met Nawab Malik on Tuesday (August 15).

NCP leader Nawab Malik released after 1.6 years 

Nawab Malik Malik was discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday, August 14, after the Supreme Court last week granted him interim bail for two months on medical grounds in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case allegedly linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

The 64-year-old politician has been undergoing treatment at the private hospital since May 2022 for a kidney-related ailment. On Monday, Malik's lawyers submitted the order passed on Friday by the apex court. The special court directed his release on a bond of Rs 50,000 along with a surety. He has also been directed not to make any statement to the media.

