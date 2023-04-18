Ajit Pawar Plays Down Rumours On Split, Hours After Multiple MLA Publicly Pledge Support

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has denied all the allegations and rumours around him leaving the MVA and joining the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra. While addressing the media on Tuesday, he spoke about the rumours and misunderstanding that has spread about him in the political space.

He asserted, "All these rumours are fake and misunderstanding has been spread about me. There is no truth in the news about me joining the BJP-led NDA by quitting the NCP. There was a major incident of heatstroke in Navi Mumbai. Recently, I was in Nagpur, where I and Uddhav Thackeray travelled together to MGM hospital to see the people who lost their lives due to heatstroke."

Ajit Pawar denies taking signatures

"We have not taken any signature of the NCP MLAs as we all are with the party. Many MLAs came to meet me today in several meetings and these were routine meet-ups. We will work under the leadership of Sharad Pawar. Fake news is an attempt to mislead the people and divert the core issues in the state."

Earlier in the day amid speculations of Ajit Pawar's alleged rebellion, several reports claimed that as many as 40 MLAs from the NCP have given their consent and extended support to Ajit Pawar. The report also highlighted that the MLAs have given their consent signature to Ajit for extending support to BJP in the state in a massive jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA coalition in Maharashtra.

He also took a swipe at the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP government in the state over the heatstroke incident that took several lives. He asserted, "In the heatstroke incident, the state government is responsible for the losses of lives. They announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the affected families, but I think they should have given more.