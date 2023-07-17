Ajit Pawar, Rebel MLAs Meet Sharad Pawar Twice In 2 Days, Cong Says 'closely Watching'

After the split within the Nationalist Congress Party, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar met his uncle Sharad Pawar at Mumbai's Yashwantrao Chavan Centre with his associates including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chagan Bhujbal, Anil Patil, Dilip Walse Patil and other MLAs from his faction. The meeting went on for 45 minutes but remained in-conclusive.

Praful Patel, the Working President of the party from Ajit Pawar faction, told reporters, "We got to know that Sharad Pawar is in Mumbai, so we all decided to meet him again and convince him to support us. Yesterday only Ministers had met and today we met him with all our MLAs and MLCs. He listened to us but he has not given any response to us so far." "I and Ajit Pawar will be attending the NDA meet in Delhi tomorrow," he confirmed.

What is Sharad Pawar camp thinking?

The spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction Clyde Castro said, "The breakaway group is trying to pacify Sharad Pawar but there's no way back. What they have done can't be rectified. We are the Nationalist Congress Party and they're not. This is very clear. Praful Patel and rest of the breakaway group met Sharad Pawar today but they got nothing and won't get anything either." "They may continue with what they're doing. We will continue what we have been doing," he added.

We are with those who are against BJP: Congress

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "Our senior leadership is there to decide who will be with us or not but our stand is clear. Anyone who is in the fight against BJP, we will support them." He further added, "Whatever happening within the NCP, is their personal problem not ours."

"The high command is closely keeping a watch on Sharad Pawar. The Maharashtra Congress leaders have been asked to not comment on him but Sharad Pawar is highly unpredictable and a seasoned politician. Although Sharad Pawar's relations with BJP and RSS are very good, don't know what is going on in his mind. Ajit Pawar and all his camp leaders meeting him twice is doubtful. He might a back door entry into BJP or he might not," a source in Congress told Republic.