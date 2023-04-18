Ajit Pawar Refutes Reports Of Jumping Ship To BJP, Denies Removing NCP Pic From Twitter

NCP's Ajit Pawar, who is Sharad Pawar's nephew, has dismissed claims of making changes in his Twitter profile, amid speculations of him leaving the NCP and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pawar asked if he should paste the NCP flag on his forehead so that people can believe that he is not leaving Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He said that he is not going anywhere, and will continue to be a part of MVA.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly said, "We will work under the leadership of Sharad Pawar. This is an attempt to mislead the people and divert the issue from the core."

Ajit Pawar says he will continue working under Sharad Pawar

Pawar added that the party NCP was established under the leadership of Sharad Pawar and he will continue to work under the leadership of the party's president. He said, "Today I have taken several meetings and these were routine meetings. Today I met several MLAs, which were for work purposes."

He even accused the Maharashtra government by saying that the state government did not do much to help farmers of the state.

Earlier, in what appeared to be a move of NCP leader Ajit Pawar inching closer to the BJP, on Tuesday morning, he had purportedly deleted the logo of his party from his social media handles. His Facebook and Twitter handles had the NCP name, symbol, and his photo along with party's chief Sharad Pawar. But as per claims, he deleted the photo on Tuesday.

However, he later denied the claims of making changes to his social media profile and pages. He even cleared the speculations that he is not going to merge with the saffron party.

#WATCH | All these are baseless & wrong rumours. I appeal to all to stop such rumours," NCP leader Ajit Pawar amid speculations of him joining the BJP.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MlgHntRv8G — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Earlier, there were rumours that Ajit Pawar would leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with 40 MLAs to join the BJP and NDA-led government in the state. NCP MLA Anil Patil along with several other MLAs too had extended support to Ajit Pawar.