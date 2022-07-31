Ajit Pawar Says 'only Sanjay Raut Can Tell Reason' Behind ED Raids At His Residence

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted mega raids at Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday reacted to it and stated that Raut is the only person who can reveal the actual reason behind the raids. As far as the latest updates, security has been beefed up outside Raut's residence.

Speaking to the media, Ajit Pawar said, "Many people have received ED notices. Investigative agencies, be it ED, CBI, IT, or state agencies, all of them conduct investigations when they receive complaints. In Sanjay Raut's case it's happening repeatedly so only he can tell the exact reason behind it."

After the mega ED raids, the Shiv Sena spokesperson remained defiant, maintaining that he has "nothing to do with the scam and will not surrender" to the agency's pressure. "I still won't quit Shiv Sena... Even if I die, I will not surrender. Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight." These were the first among a few tweets posted by the Rajya Sabha MP as ED raided his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning.

शिवसेना झिंदाबाद!!!

लढत राहीन.. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 31, 2022

Earlier this morning, a team of 12 ED officials reached Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup to conduct searches. As per sources, the agency sleuths also questioned the Sena leader, who earlier skipped two summons in connection with the money laundering case. ED officials accompanied by CRPF personnel reached Raut's residence at 7 a.m. and began conducting searches. Following this, Raut denied any misconduct and alleged that he was being attacked due to revenge politics.

Maharashtra CM Shinde Says 'Investigation on, truth will come out'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde suggested that if Raut has done nothing wrong then he should not be afraid. CM Shinde added that he doesn't want people to join his faction fearing ED's action. On opposition parties accusing the ED of working at the behest of the BJP-led Centre, Shinde said that if the allegations were true then the Supreme Court would have taken action on it.

"The investigation is underway, I have no information about the arrest, I am not an officer, and ED is doing their investigation. If Sanjay Raut has not done anything, why is he scared? Let the investigation complete, you will know everything that will come out," the Maharashtra CM said.