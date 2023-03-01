Ajit Pawar Slams Sanjay Raut For 'chormandal' Comment, 'NCP Does Not Support This'

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut was slammed by ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar for calling the “vidhimandal” (legislature) a “chormandal” (a body of thieves). Raut's controversial statement even caused the adjournment of the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday after speaker Rahul Narverkar called it a "serious" matter and sought an inquiry into it.

Amid the uproar over Raut's remark, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar advised the former to refrain from making such statements as it could soil the image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena together with Congress make up the MVA. Pawar also said that the NCP does not support Raut's statement.

"We (the NCP members) do not support it at all because this is a vidhimandal, here five people vote for us, we represent them," Pawar said while speaking to reporters.

"When we represent them, we also have certain rights. Nobody has the right to sit inside and insult us. You should work according to the constitution, according to the law. I you want to say something, everyone has a right to speak, but if someone misuses the right then it is not right," he added.

Raut has hurt the dignity of members: Narvekar

Maharashtra Assembly speaker Narvekar said that Raut has hurt the “dignity, sanctity and sovereignty of the house and its members” with his remarks. “I have the constitutional obligation to protect it,” he said. The issue of Raut insulting the members earlier today was raised by BJP leader Ashish Shelar as soon as the House assembled for the day.

“There is a need to check what actually has been said. At the same time, everyone should be careful what words are spoken in the House. We have also been called ‘anti-nationals'," Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat said.

