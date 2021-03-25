Ajit Pawar Speaks On Sachin Vaze, Param Bir-Deshmukh Scandals; Reveals Maha Cabinet's Take

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday broke his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding allegations against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, stating that CM Uddhav Thackeray has been briefed regarding the issue and would soon take an action in this regard.

"The Chief Minister being the head of the state, took the opinion of party leaders as well as cabinet ministers on Wednesday. Everyone said that they will back the government. The CM will take the final decision, and it would be supported by the entire cabinet," Ajit Pawar told reporters. READ | Embattled Anil Deshmukh writes to Maharashtra CM to probe Param Bir's charges against him

The Deputy CM also said that those defaming the Maharashtra police force will not be spared and an action would be initiated against them. Speaking on the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case, Pawar stated that two agencies are probing the matter and the culprits would be punished.

In an open letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray dated March 17, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in corrupt activities and abused his power as Home Minister by using inspectors as "pawns" to extort crores of money from pubs, bars, and other places in Mumbai, specifically accusing Anil Deshmukh of setting a Rs 100 crore target for Sachin Vaze in a month.

Param Bir moves Bombay HC against Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh also filed a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged malpractices of Deshmukh. However, the top court on Wednesday directed the petitioner to approach the Bombay HC. Besides, the bench led by Justice Kaul and Justice Subhash Reddy also observed that the matter was 'quite serious' and affects the administration at large. Param Bir Singh's advocate Mukul Rohatgi then approached the HC and the matter has been listed for hearing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state Home Minister, who is facing the heat from the Opposition, has written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, seeking an investigation into Param Bir's charges. The NCP has refuted the charges leveled by the officer and maintained that the allegations came only after his transfer to the post of DG (Home Guards). The Opposition parties have called for the Home Minister's resignation in light of the grievous allegations against him, however, there has been no word from the Chief Minister in this regard yet.