Ajit Pawar Supporters Say 'become Dy CM', Sources Say 'not Today'; NCP Neta Incommunicado

Amidst the month-long political drama in the state of Maharashtra, the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ seems to be within sight of forming government in the state. However, amid this and hours before Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in, conflicted over the recent media reports, Ajit Pawar’s supporters took to the streets and protested against his decision to allegedly decline the Deputy Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra. This comes as the news agency ANI on Thursday morning reported that Ajit Pawar may become the Dy CM but he will not take the oath along with Thackeray.

As per Maha Vikas Aghadi’s program, the position of the Speaker has been given to the Congress party, Deputy CM to NCP and the CM will be from Shiv Sena.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sources: Ajit Pawar to be the Deputy Chief Minister in #Maharashtra government but he is not likely to take oath today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/i6oE1WzWki — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Protesters agitated over Ajit Pawar’s alleged denial

Protesters and NCP party cadre while speaking to Republic TV said, “We are sitting for protests in this place because Ajit Pawar is a good man who ensures development. Maharashtra needs him. He has decided to stay away from governance; however, we don’t want that. He should take the position of the Deputy CM that has been offered to him. This is our demand. He is a little stressed thinking that he might have made some mistake. He should take the Deputy CM post this is the demand of Ajit dada fan club and every party member”.

Another protester expressed his respect for the NCP leader and said, “He has taken major steps for Maharashtra in the past. Every single thing starting from our education has been possible because of Ajit dada. The whole of Maharashtra knows Ajit dada’s work. They know how fast he does his work”.

“If he does not take the post of the Deputy CM, then all of us (the party workers), we won’t move from here. We want Ajit dada to take the post. We have come here from Baramati and we will sit here until he stakes the post,” added another protester. Meanwhile the news agency ANI also reported that Ajit Pawar has cut his contacts.

NCP spokesperson, on reports that Ajit Pawar has switched off his mobile phone: Ajit Pawar (in file pic) has not gone incommunicado, he has intentionally switched off his mobile phone to avoid frequent calls. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/exRRHnCTsl — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

The Maha Thriller

After several twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has been invited by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra. All of this comes after, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the CM of the state on Saturday. He had taken the oath to become the CM along with the former NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took to the post of Deputy CM. However, Ajit Pawar did not have the support from the rest of the NCP MLAs, thus the BJP-NCP government was not viable. The Supreme Court of India, in its verdict on Maharashtra's ongoing issue, stated that there will be a floor test on Wednesday at 5 pm, however, Devendra Fadnavis resigned a day before and the MLAs of the state took the oath on Wednesday morning.

