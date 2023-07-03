Republic Newsbreak Confirmed: Sunil Tatkare Appointed As NCP Maha Chief By Ajit Faction

The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, a day after joining the NDA government in Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde, has appointed Sunil Tatkare as the party's state president, which was confirmed by Republic newsbreak before the press conference. Anil Patil has been appointed as the party's chief whip.

NCP working president Praful Patel, in a press briefing, said, "Jayant Patil was handling the responsibility of the party's state unit. Now, Sunil Tatkare has been appointed as the new state president of the Nationalist Congress Party. He will have the authority to make organisational changes in the party."

He added, "Anil Bhaidas Patil appointed as the chief whip of NCP in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly."

Tatkare said that he has taken over as the party's state president. "I will strengthen the party in Maharashtra. I have taken into confidence all leaders of the party. I have also called a meeting of all the legislators and zila parishad leaders," he said.

As of now, Ajit Pawar has the support of 40 MLAs (which could go up to 43), 6 MLCs and one Rajya Sabha MP.

'Party symbol and name with us': Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar said that his camp would work for the betterment of Maharashtra and will strengthen the NCP. He also stated that the party symbol and name are with them.

"We are the top leaders of NCP. Sunil Tatkare is Maharashtra NCP chief. Decisions taken by us is for the party's welfare. Party symbol and name is with us," he said.

He added, "I have come to know from media reports that action is been taken against our 9 MLAs. In this context, we have sent an application to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to disqualify Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad."

When asked who will be NCP national president, Ajit Pawar said, "Have you forgotten that Sharad Pawar is the party's national president?"

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has ordered the removal of Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the party's register of members for 'anti-party activities'.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra.

Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government.