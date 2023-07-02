Last Updated:

NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Joins Eknath Shinde Cabinet, Takes Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM

On Saturday, Ajit Pawar sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet. The move will split Sharad Pawar's NCP in half.

Ajay Sharma

Devendra Fadnavis (left) and Ajit Pawar (right) when the duo had sworn in as CM and Dy CM one early morning in 2019 2019 (Image: Twitter)


Ajit Pawar has taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in the state and splitting the Nationalist Congress Party. Sharad Pawar's nephew, who was the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, resigned his post and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance with eight other MLAs of the NCP. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra on Sunday, July 2. 

As Ajit Pawar took oath, scores of his supporters chanted slogans in support of the new deputy chief minister.  

The eight MLAs who took oath along with Ajit Pawar are: Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil. 

Ajit Pawar is said to have the support of 43 out of 53 MLAs in the state, according to the Bharatiya Janata Party. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar has claimed 80% of the MLAs who have gone with Ajit Pawar will come back. Sources say Sharad Pawar dialled his daughter and one NCP's new working presidents Supriya Sule after Pawar's rebellion.

'We are now triple-engine govt': CM Shinde lauds Ajit's move

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde lauded Ajit's move to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government and said, "Now we have one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra."

With a section of Uddhav Thackeray's party broken up and now the NCP, the Congress is the only unbroken party within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government now. 

(This is a developing story)

