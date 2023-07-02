Last Updated:

Ajit Pawar To Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Polls With BJP; 'If We Can Ally In Nagaland...'

Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra on Sunday, thereby splitting the NCP and said he will contest LS polls in alliance with BJP.

Ajay Sharma
Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar speaks to the media after taking oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra | Image: ANI


Ajit Pawar said he and other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra after considering aspects at the national level. Speaking to the media after taking oath as deputy chief minister, Pawar said NCP will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).     

"We took a decision to come with the Shinde-Fadnavis government with almost all MLAs of NCP. We took the oath and a few other ministers will be added in the next expansion...There will be discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought we should support develoment," Ajit Pawar said. 

"Several people will criticise now a bit. We don't give value to that and we will keep working for the progress of Maharashtra and that is why we have taken this decision. Most of our MLAs are satisfied with this. We have supported this govt with NCP. We will contest all elections in the name of NCP only," the newly sworn-in deputy chief minister said.

Speaking on the MLAs' support, Ajit said, "Previously NCP got 7 MLAs in Nagaland and all MLAs went with BJP on the party's decision. If we can go with BJP in Nagaland then why can't we go with BJP here also? We will do everything for the betterment of Maharashtra... Some MLAs could not be contacted as they are out of the country but I spoke to all of them and they agreed with our decision."

The NCP leader lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said that his party will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with the saffron party. "The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision," he said.

"We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Ajit told reporters.

'Country is in safe hands': NCP lauds PM Modi

Chhagan Bhujabal, who took oath along with Ajit said, "We have joined the government as its third party. A few people are saying that we have split the party but that is not correct. We have come here as NCP. We have also criticised the Modi government on many occasions but it is true that the country is safe in his hands."

"Pawar (Sharad Pawar) Saheb himself said that Narendra Modi is coming back as the Prime Minister and as a positive gesture, we have decided to come with this government for development," he added.

