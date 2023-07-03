Ajit Pawar To Dethrone Eknath Shinde As Maharashtra CM? Uddhav Sena Attacks BJP

A day after a massive political twist was witnessed in Maharashtra politics, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) camp claimed that Nationalist Congress Party Ajit Pawar who jumped ship and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister will soon replace Eknath Shinde. The camp stated that this is a political conspiracy by the BJP to snub Shinde out of the picture. Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle Sharad Pawar's party in order to get a prominent position in the current Maharashtra government. Along with him, eight other ministers were also sworn in as ministers in the Shinde - Fadnavis government.

Ajit Pawar to dethrone CM Shinde?

UBT's editorial mouthpiece and Marathi newspaper 'Saamana' claimed that BJP has muddied the politics of Maharashtra as they were running a corruption campaign against the leaders who have now been inducted into the party. It further stated that Ajit Pawar will be given a bigger role as he will dethrone CM Eknath Shinde.

“Ajit Pawar has now taken oath as deputy chief minister but this time the deal is strong. Pawar has not gone there for the deputy CM's post, he will dethrone Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde and rebel MLAs of the Sena would be disqualified soon and Pawar would be coronated. Devendra Fadnavis used as a pawn. Ajit Pawar is expected to get a bigger position in future," as Saamna claims.

The UBT mouthpiece added that Ajit Pawar's somersault is dangerous for CM Shinde and new political development will not go down well with the people of Maharashtra. On Sunday, moments after Ajit Pawar's swearing-in, Sanjay Raut from the UBT clan underlined that all of the NCP leaders who have switched parties were about to be jailed by the BJP but have now been appointed as ministers.

Double Engine Govt Gets Triple Engine Boost: CM Shinde

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde on Sunday welcomed Ajit Pawar and his loyalists asserting that with two deputy chief ministers, his government will go from being a double-engine government to a triple-engine government and will be working with triple speed for the development of Maharashtra.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the Maharashtra CM said, "Our Shiv Sena and BJP coalition government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is progressing on the path of development. Ajit Pawar and his loyalists who believe in the state's development have now supported our alliance by joining us and have converted our double-engine government to a triple-engine government. We all united will be now working with triple speed for the development of Maharashtra. This will benefit our state".

He further said: "Ajit Pawar came to our party on his own and took oath because he wanted development. The person who is the most hardworking in the party is mostly ignored, not given much importance and treated as secondary. This is why he has joined our party. I welcome all of them".