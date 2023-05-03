Ajit Pawar To Head NCP In State, Supriya Sule At Centre, Sources Reveal

If NCP leader Sharad Pawar does not re-consider his decision, then Ajit Pawar and Supriya Shule should be given the key responsibilities of the party, party sources said on Wednesday. This development comes as party leaders handed over their resignations in an attempt to force Pawar to change his decision to step down as NCP chief.

Sharad Pawar forms committee to select next NCP chief

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Wednesday formed a committee that will choose the next head of the party. On Wednesday, Republic TV accessed the names of 18 committee members who will actively take part in selecting Sharad Pawar's replacement in the party. The key committee formed to decide the next NCP chief includes Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Jaydev Gaikwad, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Whad, Hassan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Tatkare, Fauzia Khan, K K Sharma, Dheeraj Sharma, and P Chacko.

and Sonia Duhan.