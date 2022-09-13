Ajit Pawar Vs Jayant Patil?: Eknath Shinde Claims LoP Wasn't Allowed To Speak At NCP Meet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a swipe at Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar after he stormed off from the party's national convention on Sunday. Shinde claimed that NCP leader Jayant Patil did not 'allow' his colleague Ajit Pawar to address the national convention, owing to his differences with the former Deputy CM.

Shinde added that Jayant Patil, the president of Maharashtra NCP, wanted to become the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly (after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June). However, Ajit Pawar used his "dadagiri" to scuttle Patil's chances.

“Jayant Patil wanted to be the Leader of Opposition. But Ajit Dada used his dadagiri to keep him away. So on Sunday, Patil did not let him deliver his speech in Delhi,” claimed Shinde while addressing a rally at Paithan in Aurangabad on Monday.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had left the stage midway during the party's convention in Delhi when attendees were demanding that he speak. It was speculated that he was having a cold war with Jayant Patil, who was interestingly given the chance to speak before him.

Ajit Pawar denies rift in NCP

When asked if there was any rift within NCP, Pawar told reporters that he was neither unhappy with his party nor was he neglected. Stating that it was only a 'washroom break', Pawar blamed the media for blowing the matter out of proportion.

Shinde, who heads the rebel Shiv Sena faction, also clarified his stand over Jayant Patil’s remarks criticising the Chief Minister for sharing the stage with Chief Justice of India UU Lalit at the felicitation event.

“We went to the function on the invitation. If anyone from our land (Maharashtra) rises to the top position, I think it is a matter of pride and happiness for all of us,” Shinde said.

The Opposition had questioned Shinde’s presence at the event at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing the pleas of the rebel camp led by him and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on a host of issues.

(With inputs from agency)