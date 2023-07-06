Ajit Pawar Vs Sharad Pawar: Both Uncle & Nephew Stake Claim To NCP Top Post

The infighting in NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) seems to be escalating as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar launched a scathing attack on his uncle and party founder Sharad Pawar on Thursday, July 6 stating that the latter is not authorised to conduct the NCP meeting. Meanwhile, the party founder Sharad Pawar made a big claim at the meeting and said that he still is the president of the party.

After the national executive meeting, Sharad Pawar said, "I am the president of NCP, if someone says (that he is the president) then it is completely false, there's no truth in it. There's no importance if someone (Ajit Pawar) says something."

The Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party also approved of Sharad Pawar's decision to expel Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and 9 MLAs who joined hands with NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

Press note opposing Sharad Pawar's meeting released

On behalf of the Deputy Chief Minister, a press note was released opposing the meeting held by Sharad Pawar on July 6.

The press note clearly stated that Ajit Pawar has been elected as the National President of NCP on June 30 with the support of the majority of elected representatives of NCP as well as the members holding organisational posts. Ajit Pawar has also filed a petition before the Election Commission of India (ECI), stating that he represents the real NCP and therefore, the name of the party along with the symbol must be granted to him.

As of now, 'the issue of who represents the real NCP' is within the jurisdiction of the ECI and therefore it does not allow anyone within the party to call or convene a meeting. The press note concluded stating that the NCP meeting that has been called by Sharad Pawar has no legal sanctity and therefore any decisions that shall be taken there will hold no credibility.

Our organisation still intact: Sharad Pawar's NCP faction leader

During the meeting in Delhi, Sharad Pawar's NCP faction leader PC Chacko said, "We don't take seriously claims of someone (Ajit Pawar) being national president." He added, "Our organisation is still intact and we are with Sharad Pawar."

Sharad Pawar replies to Ajit Pawar's age remark

Sharad Pawar sharply responded to his nephew's comment that was made during an NCP meet on July 5 where the latter mocked his 83-year uncle and asked him to retire from active politics.

Ajit said, "You are 83, aren't you going to stop? Everybody has his innings. The most productive years are from 25 to 75 years. Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life."

Sharad Pawar replied to the comment and said, "I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92."

Both factions of NCP held meeting on July 5

Both the NCP factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar held separate meetings on July 5 to prove the strength of their groups. At the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister claimed to hold the support of the majority of NCP leaders whereas the party founder Sharad Pawar stated that the name as well as the symbol of the party is not going anywhere.

