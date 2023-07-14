Ajit Pawar Wins Negotiations, Gets Finance & Planning Ministries In Maharashtra Cabinet

Maharashtra's newly inducted Deputy CM Ajit Pawar who joined hands with Shiv Sena-BJP-led Maharashtra government last week has got Finance and Planning portfolios after days of negotiations between NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena. Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde even head to Delhi for final negotiations over the portfolio aloocation and end the deadlock between the allies. In Delhi, the three leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at his residence.

Ajit Pawar starts work

Pawar examined the present state of the Finance and Planning Department in a meeting with the senior officials of both departments earlier in the day. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretaries Nitin Karir and Omprakash Gupta were present.

Ajit Pawar began the job from his ministry hall today. After having a meeting with the top representatives of the Finance and Planning Department, Ajit Pawar, who arrived at the Ministry early in the morning, also met the visiting citizens.

Other Ministries also allocated

According to a statement released by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office, eight of Pawar's NCP allies who were sworn in as ministers on July 2 also obtained their portfolios.

Maharashtra BJP Chief and Deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis, has retained the Home Ministry along with law and justice, water & resource, and energy portfolio among others.

According to the release, Dhananjay Munde will serve as the minister of agriculture, while Dilip Walse-Patil will serve as the minister of cooperation.

Hasan Mushrif (Medical Education), Chhagan Bhujbal (Food and Civil Supplies), Dharmrao Atram (Food and Drug Administration), Sanjay Bansode (Sports), Aditi Tatkare (Woman and Child Development), and Anil Patil (Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management) are the other NCP ministers with their assigned ministries, according to the statement.

There are 29 cabinet ministers in Maharashtra when 9 NCP ministers are included.

Apparently, Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLAs were against giving Pawar the position of Finance and Planning, the PTI reported.

Tatkare's appointment is the first time in the Shinde administration that a female MLA has been appointed to a cabinet position. Tatkare served as a minister of state with multiple ministries in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which was led by Former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

(With Agency Inputs)