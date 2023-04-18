Ajit Pawar's Big Hint To Ally With BJP, Drops NCP Logo From His Twitter Bio

In what appears to be a move of NCP leader Ajit Pawar inching closer to the BJP, on Tuesday morning, nephew of Sharad Pawar and leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly deleted the logo of his NCP party.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar's Facebook and Twitter handles had the NCP name, symbol, and photo of Ajit Pawar with party leader Sharad Pawar, but now he has permanently deleted that photo.

Ajit pawar Removes NCP from his Twitter bio

However, Ajit has not made any clear claims to merge with the saffron party, but his latest action is now being viewed as an indication that he soon may join BJP. Earlier, there were rumours that Ajit Pawar would leave the Mahavikas Aghadi along with 40 MLAs to form the government with the saffron party.

'I am with Ajit Dada': NCP chief whip extends support to Ajit Pawar

Meanwhile, MLA Anil Patil, who is chief whip of the NCP party, extended support to Ajit Pawar, saying, "I am with Ajit Dada, he is our leader." Also, NCP MLA Nitin Pawar has expressed the same. Shekhar Nikam, NCP MLA, also showed support in favour of Pawar. While speaking to the RepublicTV, Nikam said, "We have been in touch with Ajit Pawar for a long time; we are always in support of Ajit Pawar, and whatever decision is taken by Dada, we will support him."

Image: PTI