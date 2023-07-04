Ajit Pawar's Coup Hardly Impromptu: Why Sharad Pawar's Unilateral Decisions Were To Blame

The sudden defection of Ajit Pawar with a claimed majority of the NCP's MLAs has left many political observers scratching their heads. Whereas the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) leaders under the helm of Sharad Pawar were singing paeans of unity with other Opposition parties in Patna weeks earlier, the mercurial nephew of the NCP supremo appeared to have a different plan altogether.

Sharad Pawar's unilateral decisions come back to bite

However, the Sunday shift that has rattled the NCP to its very foundations and set back the attempts to unite the Opposition is not an outcome of one bad decision or a single disagreement. Top sources in the know have told Republic TV that the seed of this rebellion was sowed the very day Sharad Pawar had backed out of forming an alliance with the BJP in the 2019.

This decision, which was finally revealed by Devendra Fadnavis to Arnab Goswami almost four years later, did not go down well with the NCP MLAs who were planning their futures under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Leaders like Chhagan Bhujwal, Dilip Walse Patil & Praful Patel, who have been ministers at both state and Centre under Sharad Pawar's leadership of NCP, were dissatisfied enough to join the Ajit Pawar rebellion | Image: Devendra Fadnavis Twitter, July 3, 2023)

Sources added that though Sharad Pawar was critical of the BJP and spoke of Opposition unity, during internal party meetings he averred that in 2024, it will again be NDA at the Centre with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm.

Further, what really irked the NCP cadre that marched behind Ajit Pawar to join hands with the BJP was Supriya Sule being made the NCP's Working President.

According to sources, the NCP MLAs were not happy with Sule’s promotion as they couldn’t see her taking charge as her father or cousin Ajit 'Dada'. Moreover, the Congress party propping up Rahul Gandhi as the face of a United opposition at the Patna meeting attended by Sharad Pawar also didn't sit well with Ajit Pawar and his supporters.

This series of unilateral decisions drove Ajit Pawar and other MLAs into BJP-Sena’s arms, sources said.

Should Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena worry about their position?

The inclusion of NCP does not affect the status of the incumbent state government but highlights the unstable nature of the MVA which has been rendered politically irrelevant in Maharashtra after splits in its two biggest constituents.

Sources told Republic that BJP is confident about Ajit Pawar and that the NCP leader has support of 40 MLAs that could rise to 43 in coming days. Along with the MLAs, three Lok Sabha MPs, 1 Rajya Sabha MP, 6 MLCs are said to be backing Ajit Pawar.

Additionally, speculations that Fadnavis will take over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has been rubbished. Sources say that Ajit Pawar has been conveyed that Eknath Shinde will remain at the top post.

(The new formulation theoretically gives the BJP an alternative to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena | Image: Devendra Fadnavis Twitter, July 3, 2023)

This new alliance also gives rise to questions over whether the Shinde faction might be antsy over losing cabinet berths, to which sources said that many state ministers are burdened with multiple ministries. Those will be amicably distributed among the newly inducted NCP MLAs.

This alliance also has the blessings of the BJP top rung. Sources say that central leaders totally trusted their state unit with the decision and did not interfere much.