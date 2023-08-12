Ajit Pawar's Meeting With Sharad Pawar At Pune Businessman's House Sparks Buzz

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar yet again met his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar along with senior NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday and requested him to stay united. The meeting, which went for two hours, was scheduled to take place at a hotel in Pune but was later conducted at a businessman's residence. After the meeting, Sharad Pawar along with his aide left for Mumbai, as per sources.

Continuous meetings between uncle and nephew

Before this, both uncle and nephew have met thrice and the latter tried convincing the former to stay intact.

On July 18, Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre and urged him to keep NCP united.

The party split into two factions after Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was given the Ministries of Finance and Planning.

On July 16 also Ajit Pawar, along with his camp leaders including Praful Patel and other NCP MLAs Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil, held a meeting with party supremo Sharad at the same location.

For the uninitiated, on July 14, the Deputy Chief Minister paid a visit to Silver Oak, the residence of Sharad Pawar to meet his aunt, Pratibha Pawar, who underwent surgery.

Pawar family intact, says NCP state president Sunil Tatkare

After the meeting, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare from the Ajit Pawar faction said, "The whole of Maharashtra knows how the Pawar family is intact. It has nothing to do with politics. No matter what happens, the Pawar family is together. We don't need to speculate anything over it. Ajit Pawar is very close to her aunt and he treats her as a mother. He went there to check on her health and take blessings of his uncle and aunt."