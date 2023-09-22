Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Files Disqualification Petition Against Sharad Pawar MLAs

The Pawar vs Pawar tussle in the Maharashtra political landscape doesn't seem to die down. In a latest development, the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has written to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and filed a disqualification petition against the Sharad Pawar group of MLAs, confirmed NCP.

However, the names of the MLAs have not been disclosed yet. The NCP state President Sunil Tatkare will be holding a press conference and addressing the issue. Ajit Pawar has claimed that his camp is the real NCP and MLA from his party Anil Bhaidas Patil has filed the petition with the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's office.

The petition has been filed against some MLAs still supporting the Sharad Pawar camp, added sources. The MLAs who are present with Sharad Pawar are Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Rohit Pawar, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Balasaheb Patil, Sandip Kshirsagar, Sunil Bhusara, Sumantai Patil, Prajakt Tanpure and Ashok Pawar.

Earlier, the Election Commission called the split NCP factions for a personal hearing on October 6 in connection with a petition filed by the Ajit group, claiming that he has been elected as the party’s national president.

Ajit Pawar jumps ship

Ajit Pawar on July 2 jumped ship to the Shinde government and took oath as the second Deputy CM of Maharashtra. Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil are the eight MLAs who took oath along with Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar had the support of 43 out of 53 MLAs in the state, according to the Bharatiya Janata Party. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar has claimed that 80 per cent of the MLAs who have gone with Ajit Pawar will come back.

The political shift came after Sharad Pawar first sought to quit as NCP president and then decided to retain the post and decided to put his daughter Supriya Sule on the post of one of the working presidents of the party. Ajit Pawar, who made a failed attempt in 2019 to align with BJP by organising an early morning ceremony swearing in as deputy CM, is said to have been eyeing the post of state president to rekindle his diminishing stature in the party.

After taking the resignation back, Sharad Pawar called for an organisational shuffle in the party and appointed his daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as two new working presidents of NCP. Ajit Pawar was not allotted any important position and Sharad Pawar's long speech did not mention his nephew's name. Following these political developments, Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde cabinet.