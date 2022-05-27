Ajmer Shrine Row: BJP Says 'can't Deny Fact That Mughals Attacked Hindu Religious Places'

As the Ajmer shrine row explodes, President of Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajasthan unit Satish Poonia on Friday said that one cannot deny the fact that Mughals had destroyed the places of religion in India. He said that the details of that are coming out now.

"It is a historic fact that Mughals invaded India and attacked places of religions of Hindus and idols were vandalised. Now, people are getting aware, courts are making decisions, and survey agencies are doing their work. We cannot deny the fact that Hindu religious places became the target of Mughals at that time. Those things are coming out now," Poonia told Republic.

Hindu outfit, Dargah Sharif engage in war of words over temple claim

While the Gyanvapi row is still in the court, another furore has erupted over the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The Hindu and Muslim groups have been engaged in a war of words over the shrine's origin and history.

Maharana Pratap Sena (MPS), a Hindutva outfit, claimed that Ajmer Dargah was originally a temple. The claims were rejected by the Muslim side.

"It is my belief and my organisation's that there is a temple in Ajmer Sharif and the government should investigate the site properly", MPS chief Rajvardhan Singh Parmar told Republic.

He also demanded investigation and survey of ancient buildings and monuments in the country including the Taj Mahal, Ajmer Dargah, Qutub Minar, Red Fort and others.

Syed Nasiruddin Chishti from the Dargah side called Parmar's statements "baseless and unnecessary". He said that Ajmer dargah is a place for people of all religions. "This is a place where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and everyone from every religion comes to pray," he said.

Nasiruddin said that such statements are being made to disturb peace and harmony. Moreover, he claimed that the Dargah is older than the Mughals, as the Mughals invaded 400-500 years ago, while the dargah is around 800 years old.