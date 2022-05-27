Ajmer Shrine Row: Hindu Outfit, Dargah Sharif Engage In War Of Words Over Temple Claim

As the political furore set forth by the Gyanvapi survey row is yet to subside, another temple-mosque debate has erupted over the Ajmer Dargah Sharif where Hindu and Muslim groups have been engaging in conflicting views over its origin and history. This came after the Hindutva outfit Maharana Pratap Sena made a shocking claim, stating that Ajmer Dargah was originally a temple. However, the claims were turned down by the Muslim side, who termed it a "cheap publicity stunt."

Meanwhile, Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, the chief of the Maharana Pratap Sena and Syed Nasiruddin Chishti engaged in a war of words over the fresh row

Supporting the Hindu side's claims, Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, while speaking to Republic, went on to state that India is the country of Hindus and that all the ancient buildings and monuments in the country including the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Ajmer Dargah, Red Fort, and others should be investigated and surveyed.

"It is my belief and my organisation's that there is a temple in Ajmer Sharif and the government should investigate the site properly", Rajvardhan Singh Parmar said.

Furthermore, answering the response made by the Dargah side who completely refuted the Hindu side's claims, the Maharana Pratap Sena leader alleged that attempts are being made to disturb the harmony, further adding, "I would like to repeat that India is the world of Hindus and the number of Mughal rulers who came to the country misled innocent people in our country and ruled over them for years."

Singh further went on claim that the Muslims are running a shop in the name of a dargah and are looting money from the people as he said that many Hindus go to the dargah for praying.

'Such baseless & unnecessary statements are unfortunate': Syed Nasiruddin Chishti of Ajmer Dargah

On the other hand, Syed Nasiruddin Chishti from the Dargah side also spoke to Republic TV and stated that "baseless and unnecessary" statements are being levelled, which is unfortunate.

"Ajmer Dargah continues to remain in this place for centuries. It is a place for people from all religions. This is a place where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and everyone from every religion comes to pray", he said.

Further hitting out at the Hindu side's claims, Chishty added that now, it has become a trend to come forward with an application for publicity and it is very sad to hear.

"Such things are happening to disturb the harmony and peace of the country", he said further claiming that the Dargah is older than the Mughals, as the Mughals came 400-500 years ago, while the dargah is around 800 years old.

Image: ANI/Republic/Facebook