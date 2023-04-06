AK Antony Says His Son Anil Antony Joining BJP Hurt Him, 'I'll Die A Congress Worker'

AK Antony, the former Defence Minister in the Congress government, gave his first reaction after his son Anil Antony joined the BJP on Thursday. While speaking to the media, he said that his son's decision to join BJP was hurtful. "It is a very wrong decision," he said. Moreover, AK Antony vowed to 'die as a Congress worker' and attacked the BJP government for 'diluting' the concepts of diversity and secularism.

"The cornerstone for this unity is diversity and secularism. 2014 onwards, (from) the first Narendra Modi government, they have been systematically diluting diversity and secularism. Unity and diversity are Indian concepts, that is the real reason for India's unity. But BJP believes only in uniformity. They are destroying the constitutional values of this country. Till my last breath I will oppose the policies of RSS and BJP," AK Antony said.

The former UPA minister also commended the Nehru family for its inclusivity, hitting back at the 'family' jibe often fired toward the Congress leadership. "During and after Independence, the Nehru family treated every Indian irrespective of their caste, religion, language; (it) treated every Indian as one. That tradition still continues. Irrespective of continuous attacks by the BJP government, they are consistently fighting for constitutional values."

He also recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and how she 'encouraged' the women of his generation and said that he would remain a Congress worker for life. "Actually, my generation of ladies was encouraged and supported by Indira (Gandhi) Ji but once we left Indira Ji, but after rejoining her party, my respect for Indira Ji has gone up like anything. That family represents all the constitutional values. So I will continue to accept the leadership of that family. I can tell you one thing, I', now 82, but I can say I will die as a congress worker," he added.

Love and respect for father will remain the same: Anil Antony

Speaking at the press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Anil Antony said that his relationship with his father won't change despite their varying ideologies. "All of us are very different people. He is my father so we have a good relationship. He is the person I love and respect the most in my life but this is not about personalities, this is about difference in opinions, ideas. And I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. But my respect and love for my father will always remain the same. There is no question of any politics in my family," he said.