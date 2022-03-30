AK Sharma Takes Up Role In New UP Cabinet; Thanks CM Yogi, PM Modi For Responsibility

Former Gujarat-cadre IAS officer and member of legislative council AK Sharma joined Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet of ministers. Sharma was sworn in at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow where CM Adityanath took oath for a second consecutive term. AK Sharma took over urban development and power in the cabinet.

Speaking to Republic TV on becoming the UP minister for urban development and power, AK Sharma said that it was a huge portfolio that he has been given. The newly inducted minister thanked the Uttar Pradesh CM and PM Narendra Modi for handing the responsibility to him. “I thank CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for this responsibility. This is a huge portfolio,” Sharma said.

Further explaining his views on the portfolio, Sharma said that the cities in UP play a major role in GDP contribution. “Development of cities is a marker of growth. City areas play a crucial role in GDP contribution. Huge city areas come under development and they help create employment. Power is another most important factor for development,” the newly inducted minister told Republic.

He added that all pending issues with electricity in the state will be looked at and resolved. “CM Yogi has worked a lot on this front,” he said. “More work will be done on the issue of electricity,” Sharma added. Speaking on the increased electricity charges, he said he will be having a meeting with officials to discuss the same. “We will discuss the supply of power and power tariffs. The government has done very well in the last 5 years,” Sharma said.

Yogi Govt 2.0 UP cabinet portfolios announced

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has allotted portfolios to 52 ministers and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who took oath on Friday at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. According to the list, CM will look after 34 departments, including Home, Vigilance and Personnel. Sanjay Nishad will hold the Fisheries ministry while Nitin Agarwal gets Excise Ministry.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya gets Rural Development and Food Processing and 4 other portfolios, while another Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak will head Medical Education, two other departments. Public Works has been allotted to ex-Congress leader Jitin Prasada while former bureaucrat in PMO AK Sharma gets 5 portfolios including urban development and power.

Finance and Parliamentary affairs have been allotted to Suresh Kumar Khanna, while Surya Pratap Shahi will look after the agriculture, and Agricultural Research and Education departments. Swatantra Dev Singh will take care of Jal Shakti and Baby Rani Maurya Women and Child welfare department. BJP bagged 255 seats while SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

Image: TWITTER/ ANI