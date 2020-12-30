Akal Takht Directs Navjot Sidhu To Apologize For Hurting Sikh Sentiments; MLA Complies

Congress Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has once again come into controversy after the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, on December 29 directed him to tender an apology for hurting the sentiments of Sikh religion by wearing a shawl bearing Sikh religious symbols 'Khanda' and 'Ik Omkar'. Acting swiftly on a complaint submitted against Sidhu, Harpreet Singh said that it was very 'unfortunate' of Sidhu who himself is a Sikh to wear a shawl printed with Sikh religious symbols.

READ | Sikh Cleric Allegedly Commits Suicide Near Singhu Border Outside Delhi Amid Farmer Protest

Navjot Singh Sidhu enters new controversy

Shri Akal Takht Sahib is Supreme, If I have unknowingly hurt the sentiments of even One Sikh, I apologise !! ... Millions wear the revered Symbols of Sikhism on there Turbans, Clothes and even carve Tattoos with Pride, I too as a humble Sikh wore the Shawl unintentionally 🙏🏼 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 30, 2020

After Akal Rakht directed Sidhu to tender an apology, the Congress MLA took to Twitter and wrote, "Shri Akal Takht Sahib is Supreme, If I have unknowingly hurt the sentiments of even One Sikh, I apologise !! ... Millions wear the revered Symbols of Sikhism on their Turbans, Clothes and even carve Tattoos with Pride, I too as a humble Sikh wore the Shawl unintentionally."

READ | Yogi Adityanath Announces UP School Syllabus To Include History Of Sikh Gurus'

Sidhu had stayed away from all Congress activities after he resigned from the state cabinet. He, however, made a public appearance at a "tractor rally" against the Centre''s farm laws in Moga last month where party leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and others were also present. Sidhu attended the "tractor rally" after AICC general secretary Harish Rawat met him at his residence in Amritsar.

READ | British Sikh Charity Helps Feed Truckers Stranded By Coronavirus Variant

Sidhu has in March this year, launched his own channel on YouTube to 'connect with the people'. With 40.8K subscribers so far, Sidhu in his Youtube channel ‘Jittega Punjab’ (Punjab Will Win) highlights his role as a leader bringing 'reform in Punjab'. While launching his channel, he had said that he has taken the decision as he has a clarity of thoughts now and he will discuss “burning issues” on his channel. He had added that he will carve out a roadmap for Punjab and that his channel is a platform to propel Punjab towards revival and renaissance. He had appealed to people to 'be part of the resurrection'.

READ | Sikh-Americans Hold Protest Rallies In US Cities Against Farm Laws In India