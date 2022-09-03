Akali Dal Brings Structural Reforms Amid Internal Strife: 1 Family, 1 Ticket Policy & More

Battered by the humiliating defeat in the 2022 Punjab polls and gradually waning in some of its bastions, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced sweeping organisational changes through an electoral system that will be overseen by a newly constituted central election body.

The structural changes aim to give maximum opportunity to youth, women as well as other sections of society and to groom them as the next generation of leaders, said Badal.

Along the same lines, the Shiromani Akali Dal would henceforth follow of “one family, one ticket" principle and ensure that half of its contestants are below 50 years of age.

13 decisions taken by the Shiromani Akali Dal today: pic.twitter.com/vPmEPfFoqG — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) September 2, 2022

If the SAD comes to power in the next elections, the chairmanships of boards at the state and district levels would be given to party workers. Family members of MPs and MLAs would not be considered for these posts, he said.

The Youth Akali Dal would be reconstituted and the Sikh Student Federation would be revived. While the upper age limit for YAD members will be fixed at 35 years, members of SOI and SSF can be up to 30 years old, said Badal.

He also announced that henceforth all Sikh office bearers would have to be Amritdhari. The Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes would be given representation at all levels in the party. Changes would also be effected at the party's core committee, its highest level of decision-making, he added.

SAD chief can hold 2 consecutive terms

"The party president would be eligible to hold office for two terms of five years each, and then have to take a break of one term. This will lead to induction of fresh leadership at the very top," he said.

Sukhbir Singh Badal has been the president of the 100-year-old party since 2008. Earlier, the post has also been held by his father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

A month ago, Sukhbir Badal dissolved the SAD organisational structure, following the recommendations of a committee that analysed the reasons for the party's election drubbing. The SAD won just three out of 117 seats in the Punjab assembly polls held in February.

The planned changes unveiled by the party president are triggered by the party's bad showing in the polls as well as rumblings against the leadership of the Badals.

The reorganisation will take place by November 30 through party elections supervised by a new Central Election Body, Badal said.

(With inputs from agency)